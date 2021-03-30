No service is planned at this time for Timothy John Montileone Jr. 59, of Reeds Spring, Mo.
He died on March 27, 2021.Timothy John Montileone was born on March 7, 1962 in St Louis, Mo., The son of Timothy John and Joyce (Muraski) Montileone Sr.
He was preceded in death by his father and nephew, Hayden Maggard.
He is survived by his mother, Joyce Montileone of Reeds Spring, Mo., Son, Tim (Joanie) Montileone of Springfield, Mo., Five sisters, Katherine Montileone of Springfield, Mo., Theresa (Richard) White of Branson, Mo., Phyllis (Matt) Maggard Reeds Spring, Mo., Mary Montileone of Reeds Spring, Mo., And Nettie (Matt) Greenwalt of Reeds Spring, Mo.
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
