Graveside services for Bernell (Bernie) Jiles, 87, will be held Jan. 16, 2021, at Sallisaw Cemetery.
He died Jan. 2, 2021.
He was born Oct. 28, 1933, the son of Jack and Margaret (Walker) Jiles.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta June (Norvell) Jiles; his parents Margaret and Jack Jiles; sister, Doris (Jiles) Waters; two brothers-in-law, Billy Waters and Don Smitson; and sister-in-law, Ola Dare (Stephens) Jiles.
He is survived by his son, Dr. Michael B. (Holly) Jiles of Larkspur Colo.; his daughter, Tammy G. Jiles of Lawrence Kan.; two brothers, Raymond Jiles of Broken Arrow, Okla., and Jack (Shirley) Jiles and of Sallisaw Okla.; and his sister, Wanda Kay Smitson of Sallisaw, Okla.
