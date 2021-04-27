Graveside services for Stanley G. Dixon, 87, Springfield, Mo., Will be held May 1, 2021 at 2p.m. At the Mincy Cemetery, Mincy, Mo. Bro. Freddie Blevins will officiate. Military honors will be provided by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 913.
He died on April 22, 2021.
Stanley was born Nov. 1, 1933 in Mincy, Mo. He was the son of Emitt and Hallie (France) Dixon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers Glen, Leon, Carl, Don, Alvin and one sister Opal Baughman.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Dixon of the home, Three sons, Micheal (Angie) Dixon of Alpena, Ark., Phillip (Thecia) Dixon of Battlefield, Mo., Jeffery (Patty) Dixon of Polo, Mo., Two brothers Bob Dixon and Chester Dixon (Ardyth) all of Kirbyville, Mo., Sister Bonnie Cooper of South Haven, Miss.
Services are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
