A celebration of life for Timothy Duran Gaddis 36, of Branson, Mo. will be Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 at 11a.m. in Empire Park in Forsyth, Mo.
He died on Aug. 30, 2021.
Timothy was born on July 9, 1985., in Fort Worth, Texas.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Trenton Skyler Tharp and his nephew, Henry Lee VanWinsen.
He is survived by his mother, Dawn VanWinsen of Branson, Mo., father, Timothy Gadddis of Shelbyville, Ill., children, Dalton Gaddis, Ryan Gaddis and Trista Gaddis, brothers, Derek VanWinsen of Branson, Mo., Aaron Gaddis of Great Falls, Mont., and Perry Tharp of Branson, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
