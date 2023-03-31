Jimmy Ray Hovick passed away on March 26, 2023.
Jimmy was born September 11, 1949 in Ames, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his mother Norma Jean Hovick; father Ted Hovick; step-mother Lois Hovick and nephew Christopher Hovick.
Jimmy is survived by his siblings, Larry Hovick (Diane) of Hollister, MO, Claude Hovick (Jane) of Roland, IA, Dianna Muench (Dwight) of Ogden, IA, Clayton Gregg (Julie) of Ames, IA and Janet Handsaker (Jerry) of Roland, IA along with many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at a later date in Fairview Cemetery, Story City, IA.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.