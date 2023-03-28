Bobbie Jo Davis, 78, passed away on March 24, 2023.
Bobbie Jo was born on November 21, 1944 in Winnfield, LA.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommie Davis; son, Craig Davis; parents Joseph and Betty Fletcher and three brothers, James Fletcher, Joe Fletcher and Ronnie Fletcher.
Bobbie Jo is survived by her son, Todd Davis and his wife, Faith of Rockaway Beach, MO; brother, Robert Fletcher of Winnfield, LA; two grandchildren; two great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Kimberling City, MO. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 27 in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Kimberling City, MO with Darrell Ray Franks officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Branson, MO.
Arrangments under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, MO.
