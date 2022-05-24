Celebration of life for Nora “Lorene” Blair, 88, of Springfied, Mo., will be held May 23, 2022 in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo., with Visitation at 11am, Service at noon and Graveside to follow in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery.
She died on May 18, 2022.
Nora was born on June 16, 1933 in Reeds Spring, Mo., to James and Mary Wallace of Reeds Spring, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her husband Harold “Zane” Blair.
She is survived by her daughter Deborah (Wesley) Jenson, son Mike (Liza) Blair and son David Blair.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
