Cedric Harry Brockman Jr., 81, of Niangua, MO passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022 in Springfield, MO.
Cedric is survived by his wife Martha; his three boys; eight grandsons; one granddaughter, and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth Missouri. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 18 in the funeral home with Pastor David Koenig officiating.
Graveside service will follow in Patterson Cemetery, Bradleyville, MO.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Missouri.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.