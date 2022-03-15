Corinne Dai Bryan Mitsak, 92, of Branson, Mo. died on March 12, 2022.
She is survived by her son, Michael Lawrence Mitsak, daughters, Tamsin Mitsak Wolff and Jenny Mitsak Gasparotti with their spouses Richard Gasparotti and Rick Wolff.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home Forsyth, Missouri.
