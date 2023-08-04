William Raymond Engel of Harrison, AR passed away July 19, 2023.
He was born on May 25, 1964.
Will is survived by his wife, Shainey Engel; three children: Miranda Engel, Raymond Engel, and Racheal Engel; and stepfather, Phillip Daulberg.
There will be a celebration of life will be held 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 20, at Standing by the Door ministry, 704 US_65 Bus, Branson, MO.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
