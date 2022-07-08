Worth Todd Patrick, 58, of Kimberling City, MO, passed away with his loving wife at his side on July 4, 2022.
Worth entered this life on November 21, 1963, the son of Russell and Jaqueline (Bridgen) Patrick in Fontana, CA.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law; grandparents; and 15-year-old German Shepherd, Waffles.
He is survived by his wife of twenty years, Susan Patrick of Kimberling City, MO; daughter, Amanda (Shane) Hutchinson of Apple Valley, CA; son, Christopher (Barbie) Hutchinson of Roscommon, MI; grandchildren: Kody, Emily, Adien, and Adrianne; stepmother, Barbara Patrick of Laguna Niguel, CA; mom-in-law, Peggy Hutchinson of Roscommon, MI; sister, Tiffany Wilkinson of IL; brother, Westley Patrick of CA.
There will be a celebration of life held at a later date.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
