Gary Allen Schreiber, 76, of Branson, MO passed away on July 22, 2022, at home with family.
Gary was born on March 13, 1946 in Elma. IA to parents Aldon and Dorothy Schreiber.
After high school graduation, he entered the U.S. military where he proudly served the Air Force as a sergeant and mechanic of KC-135 refueling tankers while touring the West Coast, Thailand, and Pearl Harbor. Gary’s final tour sent him to Thule, Greenland, where he assisted the recovery mission of the controversial Thule Air Base B-52 crash of 1968.
At the end of his duty, he married his wife of 54 years, Leann.
Gary is survived by his wife, Leann (Hockey) Schreiber; children Kelly (Whealdon) Schreiber and Ryan Schreiber; grandchildren Connor and Sean Whealdon; brothers Lee and Bruce Schreiber; nephews Loren and Larry Schreiber; nieces Lori (Johnson) Schreiber and Pamela (Milanes) Schreiber.
He will be honorably interred at Springfield Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, MO. The service will take place Monday, August 1, 2022, at 10 a.m., with a gathering of family to follow at his home in celebration of his remarkable life.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy consider making a donation in Gary’s name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
