Roxie Nedra Wallace, 100, of Branson, MO passed awaya at her home on September 18, 2022.
She was born on September 22, 1921 in Reeds Spring, MO, the daughter of Roy and Lizzie Pascale Rantz.
Nedra is survived by her six children Nina Avery, Dean Wallace, Evelyn Layton, Nora Wallace, Lucy Sitton and Virginia Persinger.
A Memorial Graveside Service for Nedra will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery in Branson.
Arrangements under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
