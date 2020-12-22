A celebration of life is to be held at a later date for, John Charles Lawrence “Craze” Johanningmeier, 71.
He died Dec. 12, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father Charles Howard Johanningmeier, his mother Mary Ellen ‘Power’ Johanningmeier, and his sister Mary Ellen ‘Johanningmeier’ Kues.
He is survived by his wife Sandy (Bowen) Johanningmeier and was a fatherly influence to her daughter Annie Milligan for 30 years; two sons, John Matthew Johanningmeier, and Andrew Charles Johanningmeier.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
