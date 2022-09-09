Valera Marlene (Marty) Luginbill, 88, of Kimberling City, MO passed away 9/4/2022 at home surrounded by family.
Marty was born February 7, 1934, in Augusta, KS, the daughter of Jewel Aaron Scott and LaVona Pearl (Marley) Scott.
She is preceded her in death, by her parents and her husband, Nolan Luginbill, who she married to Nolan for almost 57 years until his death March 7, 2015.
She is survived by her daughter Terri Paris of Berryville, AK, and son Bill Luginbill of Reeds Spring, MO; two grandsons Travis Leaming and his wife Amy of Branson, MO, and Jordan Leaming and his wife Mandy of Leander, TX; other grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; uncles; several cousins; nieces,;and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Stumpff Funeral Home in Kimberling City, MO.
Burial in Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, MO. alongside her beloved husband, Nolan.
In lieu of flowers the family requested donation to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangement of the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City MO.
