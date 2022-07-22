Larry J. Dreppard, 84, of Lampe, MO passed away on July 17, 2022, at his home.
Dreppard was born on February 1, 1938 in St. Louis, MO. to Benjamin C. Dreppard and Gladys (Harner) Dreppard.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, sister Mary Ann (Dreppard) Delugach, niece Deborah (Delugach) Nelson, nephew Randy Delugach and first granddaughter Mackenzie Louise Dreppard.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years and 10 months, Carol (Schwartzkopf) Dreppard of the home; son, Larry Dale (Dawn) Dreppard, of St. Louis, MO; daughter Laura (Stephen) LeBrun of Hallsville, TX; 7 grandchildren Jennifer (Sam) Ivy, Tyler, TX; Elizabeth (David) Hernandez; Longview, TX; Benjamin Dreppard, St. Louis, MO; Jacquelyn Dreppard, St. Louis, MO; Christopher (Lisa) Dreppard, Apex, NC; Lacy (Steve) Orians, Albuquerque, NM; and Kadee Dreppard, St. Louis, MO; Five great-grandchildren, Ophelia Ivy, Dahila Ivy, Florence Hernandez, Iris Hernandez, Archer Dreppard, one niece and nephew and a host of other family and friends.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Stumpff Funeral Home in Kimberling City, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association or The Shriners Hospital for Cripple Children, St. Louis, Missouri.
Arrangements were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO.
