A celebration of life for Richard Alan Tanner Jr., 49, of Forsyth, Mo., will be held on Jan. 22, 2022 at 1p.m. at the Bridge of Faith Community Church in Rockaway Beach, Mo., with Pastor Jonathan McGuire officiating.
He died on Jan. 17, 2022. Richard was born on April 3, 1972.
He is survived by his parents, wife Jenny (Earl) Tanner and daughter, Ashlyn Brooke and son, Austin Brady, his sister, Angela Denise Tanner of Little Rock Ark., and his brother, Bryan (Mary) Tanner of Alexander, Ark.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
