Curtiss Earl Endicott, 86, of Carthage, MO passed away August 14, 2022.
Curtiss entered this life on December 9, 1935, the son of Clarence and Katheryn (Scott) Endicott in Zincville, OK.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Lequita (Grimes) Endicott.
Curtiss proudly served in the United States Air Force for twenty years earning the rank of Technical Sergeant. During his career, he served as crew chief on Air Force strategic B-36 and B-52 bomber aircraft. Later he manned Atlas ICBM missile silos.
He is survived by his children: Cynthia (Mitchell) Healy of Wylie, TX; Kevin (Diane) Endicott of Lubbock, TX; Christine (Tom) York of Carthage, MO; and Dianne (Paul) Eckels of Carthage, MO; nine grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and brothers Gene (Sissy) Endicott of Monett, MO and Jim Endicott of Ogden, UT.
There will be memorial service held at a later date at the Missouri’s Veterans Cemetery, 5201 South Southwood, Springfield, Missouri 65804.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.