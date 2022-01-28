Funeral Services for Novella Taylor, 89, of Hollister, Mo., will be held at 12p.m. Jan.31, 2022 at Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson, Mo. Burial will follow at Ozarks Memorial Park in Branson. A visitation will be held from 11a.m. until time of service.
She died on Jan. 25, 2022. Novella was born on Dec.11, 1932 and died on January 25, 2022.
She is survived by her children, Joyce Stachowiak, Connie Harrier, Kelli Zigmund, Michael Taylor, Daniel Taylor.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson, Mo.
