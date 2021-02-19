A celebration of life service for Charles L. Mikel, 75, of Kirbyville. Mo., will be held Feb. 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the St. Joseph Anglican Church, Branson, Mo. with Father James McTaggart officiating.
He died Feb. 10, 2021.
Charles Leroy Mikel was born Feb. 26, 1945 in Richwoods, Mo., the son of Floyd and Loretta (Murdick) Mikel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Judith and a brother Kenneth Bonstein.
He is survived by his son Duane (Lisa) Mikel of Conway, Ark.; two step-sons Sean (Polly) Manceni of Pennsylvania, and Anthony Lafaire of Branson, Mo.
Cremation was under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory-Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.