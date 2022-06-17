A celebration of life is being planned for late July 2022 for Johnny Austin “Bo” Williams, 66, of Hollister, MO and his wife, Janet.
Johnny died on June 12, 2022.
He was born on Nov. 1, 1955, in Tacoma, WA, the son of Johnny and Vada (Macom) Williams.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Janett Williams; his father, Johnny Isom Williams; and his stepfather, Glen Huston.
He is survived by his son, Brad (Jessica) Williams, mother Vada Huston, brothers Hank Williams and Carl Huston, and sisters Christine Renfro and Jodi Miller.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.