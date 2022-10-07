Ronald Lee “Scooter” Hill, of Branson, MO passed away on September 23, 2022.
Scootet was born July 12, 1961, in Water Valley MS.
He was predeceased in death by his father, Roy Gene Hill, and his grandparents, Raymond and Nellie McCulley and Laverne Edwards.
He is survived by His significant other Shelly Smith; four sons Michael Hill (Erica), of Memphis, TN, Chris Hill of Memphis, TN, Taylon and Tobi Hill of Branson MO; five grandchildren, Pierce, Kade, Hyde, Ryder, and Milli, his mother, Kay McCulley of Water Valley MS; a stepmother, Bonnie Hill of Oxford, MS; two half-brothers John Hill (Nikki) of Hattiesburg, MS Jamie Hill (Avril) of New Albany, MS and his bonus family Kara, Hunter and Hudson.
Two “Celebration of Life” services will be held at a later date in Branson, MO and in Water Valley, MS. The Celebration of Life at Branson, MO will be held at Crazy Craig’s Treehouse on the Strip, on Sunday, October 9th, from 3-6 p.m.
