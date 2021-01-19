Visitation for Carlos Edward Cooper, 91, of Rogersville, Mo., formerly of Branson & Hollister, Mo., will be at 5p.m. to 7p.m. on Jan. 22, 2021 at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 23, 2021 at the Elliott Grove Cemetery in Brunswick, Mo., under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
He died Jan. 17, 2021.
He was born Aug. 28, 1929 in Cherryvale, Kan.,the son of Ed and Edna Harmon Cooper.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Donna Cooper; one brother, Robert Cooper; and one sister, Betty McCampbell.
He is survived by his three children, Carolyn Gagnepain of Clever, Mo., Nancy (Mike) Rankin of Fort Atkinson, Wis., and James (Sandy) Cooper of Branson, Mo.; and one brother, Donald Cooper of Shelbyville, Texas.
Arrangements were under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo.
