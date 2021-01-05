A private family celebration of life will be held at a later time for, Dana Marie Swisher, 52, of Springfield, Mo.
She died Dec. 26, 2020. She was born Jan. 11, 1968, in Ashland, Ore., the daughter of Ralph Morton and Linda (Browning) Eugene.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Steve Morton and Michael (Eugene) Faler; two sisters, Carolyn (Morton) Davenport and Brenda (Morton) Johnston; and grandparents Don and Ruby Browning.
She is survived by her husband, Jack Swisher; her children Cody Browning, Casey (Devin) Gremmels, and Corey Swisher and fiancé Elizabeth, all of Springfield, Mo.; by her brothers Kim (Hank) Morton, Jimmy Morton, Allen Morton, Billy (Eugene) Faler, and Thomas (Eugene) Faler; and sister, Darlene (Morton) Wilson.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.