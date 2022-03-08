No formal services are planned at this time for Barbara Lorraine Hugo, 79, of Greenfield, Mo.
She died on Feb. 15, 2022. Barbara was born on June 21, 1942, in Fullerton, Calif., the daughter of Loren and Marjorie (Whorton) Bunyard.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Randall Hugo, and two sons, Robert Hugo and John Hugo.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra Hugo of Greenfield, Mo., son, James (Connie) Hugo, of Willard, Mo., and adopted sons, Ray Anderson and Tom Mason.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
