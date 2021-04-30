A celebration of life for Brenda Owen Meadows will be announced at a future date.
She died on April 7, 2021. Brenda was born in Ark., The daughter of Edward Owen and Effie Brown Owen, and Sister to Reverend Bob Owen And Peggy Owen Welsh.
Brenda’s favorite roles were those of wife, mother, and grandmother. She was devoted to daughters Meredith Meadows and Krista Meadows.
Arrangements under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
