Arnold Burdette Blewer, 87, of Walnut Shade, MO passed away on March 23, 2023.
Arnold was born November 19, 1935, in Selmer, TN, to the late Laura Bell (Arnold) Blewer and O. J. Blewer. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
He is survived by his beloved wife, of 30 years, Leah Michele (McKinney) Blewer of Walnut Shade, MO; his beautiful daughter, Dr. Alexandria (Ali) Belle Blewer of Walnut Shade, MO; his dear friend and former wife, Linda Swindle of Terre Du Lac, MO and their beautiful daughter, Laura Lynette (Blewer) Roberts of St. Louis, MO; their two beloved grandchildren: Kyle Roberts and Tasha Roberts of St. Louis, MO.
A Memorial Service for Arnold is planned for a later date and will be held at the home of Arnold, Leah and Ali Blewer in Walnut Shade, MO. In honor of Arnold’s Memory, please send donations to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and/or the John Hagee Ministries/Christians United for Israel.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.