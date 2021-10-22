James William Roberts 88, of Lake Ozark, Mo., will be interned at the Fort Jefferson Barracks at a later date.
He died on Sept. 23, 2021. James was born on Feb.12, 1933., in Northern Kansas City, Mo., the son of Lee and Alvina (Ashurst) Roberts.
He is survived by his son, James Roberts, Jr. of St. Paul, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.