Jack Sparks, 82, of Hollister, MO passed away on January 29, 2003.
Jack was born on July 22, 1940. He married Joanna Foster in Jan. of 1963. After Separating from Foster in 1981, he married Lilliane Hines in Sept. of 1983.
He was preceeded in death by his parents, N.B. and Lola Sparks; siblings, Alan Sparks, Macel Ramsey, Raymond (Bud) Sparks, Maxine Russell, Loraine Dotson and Jerry Sparks; and spouses Joanna Sparks and Lilliane Sparks.
Jack is survived by brother Lloyd G Sparks of Norman, OK; sisterPeggy Lloyd of St. Albans, WV; children, Christopher and Anissa Sparks of Branson, MO, Matthew Sparks and Scott Hindley of Laveen, Az, and Carrie and Tony Mullen of Kirbyville, MO; stepdaughters Marguerita and Matt Wheeler of Kissee Mills, MO and Ramona Hines of Forsyth, MO; and grandchildren Megan Sparks, Nicole (Sparks) and Cameron Nichols, Alyson Sparks, and Connor and Sydney Hart.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Jack’s name at www.stjude.org/donate. There will be a celebration of life on Feb. 4, at 10 a.m. at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home in Branson, MO.
Services will be held graveside at Dotson-Simpson Cemetery in Keslers Cross Lanes, WV at a time to be determined.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
