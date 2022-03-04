A celebration of life ceremony for Hal Eugene Washburn, will be held at First Baptist Church Forsyth on March 6, 2022 at 3:30 pm with a visitation preceding the ceremony at 2:30 pm. Pastor Justin Gates will officiate. The burial will take place on March 7, 2022 at 11 am at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Mo.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Aysel Ozolcum (children Terri, Tina, and Michael), parents, Charles Perry Washburn and Helen Beatrice Gibson, brother Myrle and wife Dorothea, brother Winston and wife Patricia, brother Bill and wife Donna, sister Lila McMillian and husband Bob, sister Judy Atkins and husband Joe, and grandson John.
He is survived wife, Hyon Sun, daughters, Terri and Tina, son, Michael (Tina), daughter Kimberly (Tim) Pieplow, sister Carolyn (Dale) Blevins.
