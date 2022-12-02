Lee J. Rollins, Branson, MO, passed away peacefully at his home on November 19, 2022 from congestive heart failure. The one who he called the love of his life and friend of thirty years, Sandy, was by his side.
Lee was born March 13, 1943, the son of Roy and Francis (Hoffman) Rollins.
The greatest gift in life was given to him when his daughter, Deb, was born. She resides in Wisconsin, as well as two grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Part of his family included Kevin Trickle, Wisconsin and the late Craig Trickle (having passed in September), Sandy’s sons. Dear to his heart, are Sandy’s sister and brother-in-law, always looking forward to visiting with them. He had a special place in his heart for niece, Kim, and sister-in-law Audrey, childhood friends Mark Nellessen and Butch Borchardt and Pat Nellessen was also a great friend.
Memorials may be made to an animal shelter, if you so choose.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
