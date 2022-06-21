Funeral services for Willa Mae Miller, 92, Branson, Mo., will be held June 21, 2022 at 2 p.m. Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo., Pastor Tom Willcox will officiate. Burial will follow in the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson. Visitation will be June 21, 2022 at 1 p.m. until service time.
She died on June 16, 2022.
Willa Mae was born Dec. 22, 1929 in Wartburg, Tenn., She was the daughter of Charlie and Matilda Breedlove Moore.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James Miller, three brothers Lee Moore, Henry Moore, and Bill Moore, one sister Georgia Fay Meyers, son-in-law Fred Kruse, son-in-law Don Hartman and two grandchildren Theresa and Denice.
She is survived by four daughters Linda Hartman, Ellen Kruse, Victoria (James) Webber, Alice (Raymond) Screws.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.