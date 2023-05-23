Marie E. Harrington, 83, of Kirbyville passed away on May 18, 2023.
Marie was born September 25, 1939 in Kansas City, KS, the daughter of Frank Herman and Dorothy Fredonia (Brown) Wilderdyke. She married Richard Harrington on Jan. 29, 1968 in Cedar Rapids, IA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers Frank Herman Wilderdyke, Jr.; John Wilderdyke; sister Dorothy June Renaud; and grandson Robert Dale Cooling.
Marie is survived by her family Daniel (Diana) Cooling of Houghton, IA and children Megan and Nathan; Kenneth Cooling of Solon, IA and children Jeffrey, Rachel, Jacob, Riley and Samantha; Lynda Cooling-Laws (Doug) of Peoria, IL and children Ariel and Dustin; Echo L. Harrington of Forsyth, MO and children Kristina Marie and Kody Richard; Ambre Harrington of Livonia, MI and children Ashlie, Shailee and Devon; Riki (Randy) Harrington of Blue Grass, IA and children Samantha (Brent) Brain, Erika (Justin) Bailey and Jacob Ott. She will also be missed by many great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
Private family services will be held.
Cremation was under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, MO.
