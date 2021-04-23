Burial for James P. Franke, 72, of Branson, Mo., Will take place at a later date in Sparta, Tenn.
He died on April 20, 2021.
Jim was born June 20, 1948, In Akron, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by parents, Mattie & Alfred Franke.
He is survived by a sister Susan (Jerry) Simms. His burial will take place at a later date in Sparta, Tennessee. Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Fu
neral Home Branson, Mo.
