Marilyn ‘Grammy’ June Blair, 90, of Hollister, MO passed away on October 17, 2022, at home with loved ones nearby.
Marilyn was born on August 10, 1932, in Delaware, OH, the daughter of Stanley and Dorothy (Morton) Curtis.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husban Clayton J. Blair; son Jerry Simpkins; infant daughter; and thirteen siblings.
Grammy is survived by her three daughters Brenda (George) Hornyak of Arlington, TX, Jacque Ferguson of Fairborn, OH, and Patricia Simpkins of Hollister, MO; three sons Charles (Janet) Foor of Toledo, OH, Curtis Simpkins of Brownsburg, IN, and Jon Simpkins of Hollister, MO; close friend and caretaker Terresa Wilburn of Hollister, MO; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A celebration of life will be planned for a later time.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
