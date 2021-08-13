A memorial service is being planned for Doris Ann Vohs, 72, of Forsyth, Mo., for a later time in Burlington, Wisconsin.
She died on Aug. 7, 2021.
Doris was born on Aug. 23, 1948, in Burlington, Wisc., the daughter of Robert and Joyce (Bauman) Vohs.
Preceding her in death are her parents and a nephew, Mark Amborn.
She is survived by her brother, Paul (Carolyn) Vohs of Janesville, Wisc., three sisters, Carol (Wayne) Amborn of Burlington, Wisc., Joan (Russ) Wagoner of Appleton, Wisc., and Nancy Vohs of Burlington, Wisc.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
