Harold Earl Hartzell passed away on March 12, 2023.
Harold was born January 28, 1947, on Bull Creek, North of Branson, MO. He married Becky Dickenson on November 24, 1972 and was a veteran of the Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Virginia Hartzell; an infant sister Sally; sister-in-law, LeAnne Berndt; and brothers-in-law, Bob Quinn and John Carroll.
Harold is survived by his son Matt and wife Angel; his daughter Melody Alms and husband Gragg; as well as grandchildren: Derric Hartzell and wife Britany, Dakoda Alms, Elle Hartzell, Kaden Alms, Kooper Alms, and Journee Hartzell; and great grandchildren: Emily, Jakson and Lukas Hartzell; aunts: Frances (Elwood) Wyman and Cathy Wolven; his sisters: Phoebe Quinn, Phyllis (Bill) Stout, Peggy McGonegele (Denny), Penny Carroll, and Paula Hartzell; his brother Myron (Kim) Hartzell and sister-in-law Susie (Jim) Stuart.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Victor Baptist Church and Memorial Services will be Thursday, March 16 at 10:30 a.m., also at Victor Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Victor Baptist Church Children’s Ministry or Hospice Compassus.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
