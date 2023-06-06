Cathy Ann Hammond, 53,passed away on May 31, 2023.
Cathy was born on January 30, 1970 in Lansing, MI to Richard and Emily Hammond.
She was preceeded in death by her father, Richard Hammond; and her granddaughter Kristina Ann-Marie Prunty.
Cathy is survived by her companion of over 20 years, Mark Eikenbary; her children, Richard Allen Prunty, Jeri Ann Dunning; grandkids, Kylie, Jacob, Juliana, Russell, Mariah, Mikey, Tristan, Ricky, Alex, Olivia, Emma; Great granddaughter, Scarlett; her mother, Emily Hammond of White Hills, AZ; sisters, Susan Hammond (Hoss Brown) of White Hills, AZ; Dixie Copeland (Tom) of Perry, MI and Bonnie Boanuelos (Aaron) of Maricopa, AZ along with nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
Cathy’s life will be celebrated in a Bike Run with Freedom of Road Riders Local #15.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snapp- Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, MO.
