Paula Heath Watz, 79, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Paula was born on January 25, 1944, to Garner and Ruby Heath in Exira, IA. Paula celebrated 40 years of marriage to David P. Watz on January 1, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her parents and older brother Dick Heath.
Paula is survived by her siblings, Sherry Reeves and Linda (Dale) Nelson; her husband; sons John (Kendra) Helsel and Heath (Heather) Helsel; and grandchildren, Bo (Becca) Helsel, Tee (Aubrey) Helsel, Dax Helsel, Shay (Cooper) Latture, Kaden Helsel, Trace Helsel, Payton and Luke McCormick. Great grandchildren include Cali, Amaya, and Hudson Helsel and Lexis Latture. Paula also leaves behind her three rescue cats.
A celebration of life will be held April 16th at Cremation of the Ozarks, 115 Industrial Park Drive in Hollister, Missouri. A public visitation will be held from 1:30pm-3:30pm followed by a private ceremony to scatter her ashes. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Humane Society of Branson.
Arrangements and services are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
