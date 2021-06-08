A celebration of life for Tina Darlene (Duniphan) Heil, 51, of Pontiac, Ill., will be held 1p.m. June 10, 2021, at Apostolic Pentecostal Church, Bloomington, Ill.
She died on May 31, 2021. Tina was born on June 17, 1969., in Granite City, Ill., the daughter of Lowell and Dianna (Jones) Duniphan.
She is survived by her husband, John E. Heil, her children, Allyson (David) Kennedy and Zachary (Carissa) Heil all of Pontiac, Ill., her father, Lowell (Barb) Duniphan of Brighton, Ill., mother, Dianna (Steve) Stivers of Clinton, Ill., brothers, Tony Duniphan and Jon Alfaro of Troy, Mo., sisters, Tammie Duniphan and Tressa Duniphan.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
