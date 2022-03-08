A celebration of life for Larry Edward Snyder, 72, of Branson West, Mo., will be 2 p.m. March 12, 2022, at Roxborough on the Lake Clubhouse in Branson West, Mo.
He died on March 2, 2022.Larry was born on Feb. 6, 1950., in Peoria, Ill., the son of Clifford and Edith (Dismang) Snyder.
Preceding him in death are his parents and a brother, Clifford “Skip” Snyder.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Snyder, daughter, Mollie (Chris) Heinz of St. Charles, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
