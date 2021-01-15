A private family service will be held at a later time for Claude “Butch” Lee Ayers, 76, of Forsyth, Mo. He will be inurned at the Eisenhower Cemetery in Spokane, Mo.
He died Jan. 4, 2021.
He was born Oct. 21, 1944 in Cape Fair, Mo., the son of Herbert and Ruby (Hardin) Ayers.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his two brothers, Ted and Fred Ayers.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Ayers of Forsyth, Missouri; son, Claude Ayers, Jr. of Forsyth, Mo.; daughter, Debra Gibbs of Forsyth, Mo.; his brother, Rick Ayers of Green Forest, Ark.; and brother, Carlos (Marilyn) Ayers of Lampe, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
