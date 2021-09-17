No formal services are currently planned for Richard Howard Carlile, 81, of Hollister, Mo.,
He died on Sept. 14, 2021, Richard was born on June 19, 1940., in Rock Island, Ill., the son of Rex and Louise (Wray) Carlile.
Preceding him in death are his parents, sister, Audrey Drake, nephew, Stephen Mathers, and brother-in-law, Dean Angelson.
Richard is survived by his wife, Anne Marie Carlile, sister, Shirley (Robert) Mathers, stepsons, Desmond and Brendan O’Regan
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
