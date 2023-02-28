Beverly Ann Terrell, 73, passed away in Branson, MO on January 24, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Vada Terrell and sister, Janice.
Annie is survived by two brothers, Jerry (Kim) of Athol, KS, and Joe of Alma, NE; sister Cindy of Branson, MO; step-daughter Marcie (Steve); two grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many cousins.
A celebration of life is planned for Sunday, April 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Kensington Legion Hall in Kensington, KS.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.