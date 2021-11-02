Services for Sandra “Sandy” Jean Frizzell 69, of Hollister, Mo. will be Nov. 6, 2021., with visitation at 10a.m. and the funeral service beginning at 11a.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory with Deacon Dan Vaughn officiating.
She died on Oct. 14, 2021.Sandra was born on Jan. 24, 1952., in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Edmund Gill and June (Khin) Yanke.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Leonard M. Kansoer, and son, Thomas Charles Kripner II.
She is survived by lifelong partner, Dwain Odis-Frizzell, daughter, Cara Jean (George) Heidemann and of Chicago, Illinois., and her brother, Ed Gill, Jr. of Lowell, Indiana.
