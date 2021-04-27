No service will be held for James E. Wilson III, 64, of Kirbyville, Mo.
He died on April 12, 2021.James was born June 11, 1956, in Harlingen, Texas., To James and Hazel.
He is survived by his daughter, Katherine, son Ryan (Julie) His siblings, Linda, Ruth, John and Becky.
Cremation is under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory in Branson, Mo.
