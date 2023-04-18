Jewell Marie (Kinzer) Shields, 88, of Lampe, MO passed away April 12, 2023.
Jewell was born on August 17, 1934, in Attica, KS, the daughter of Olin Joseph and Jeanetta Elizabeth (Hoyt) Kinzer. She married Ray Dean Shields on November 23, 1951.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Dean Shields; parents: Olin and Jeanetta Kinzer; sister, Margaret Brooks; brother, William Kinzer; brother, Paul Kinzer; sister, Marva VanZant; grandson, Jeremy Horth; granddaughter, Tricia Peters; and great-granddaughter, Tonya Peters.
Jewell is survived by her two daughters: Tonya Shields and Trudy (John) Horth; son, Terry (Jody) Shields; four nieces: Mia (Mark) Swafford, Debbie (Mike) Gioia, Pat (John) Bales, and Judy (Sam) Horner; four grandsons: Michael Peters, James (Megan) Swafford, Seth Swafford, and Zach Swafford; two granddaughters: Elicia (David) Ratajczyk and Destiny (Wade) Roberts; two great-grandsons: Gauge Peters and Kinzer Ratajczyk; and eight great-great-grandchildren: Jasmine Swafford, Grace Swafford, Jameson Swafford, Elisa Swafford, Bennett Swafford, Ari Swafford, Ivy Roberts, and Rhett Roberts. Jewell is also survived by those that loved her: Mervin and Sharon, Mike and Sandie, Ryan and family, Jessica and Brian, Michaela and Finn, Dennis and Annell, David and Liz, Bob, Bj, Bobby and Aimee, Hunter, Shari Dawn, Angel, Michaela, Ethan, Gina and Dave, Marcus, Debbie Stow and family, Scott and Holly, John and Mary Ann, and David and Denise.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the First Baptist Church, 67 State Hwy H, Lampe, MO with a light dinner to follow.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
