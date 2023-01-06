Paul Ray Rose Sr., 88, of Reeds Spring, MO, passed away on January 2, 2023.
Paul was born on December 19, 1934 the son of William T. Rose and Elda E. (Hereford) Rose in Nevada MO. He was a member of First Christian Church Kimberling City, MO and the Elks Lodge. Paul also served in the Missouri National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his parents and several bothers and sisters.
Paul is survived by wife Charlotte of Branson West, MO; one son Paul Rose Jr of Branson West, MO; one daughter Robin Eley and husband Steven of Aurora, MO; five grandchildren Layne Sleeth, Dakota Rose, Kody Rose, Lance Eley, Amber Schlessman; six great grandchildren, and several brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO, 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m., with Pastor and friend, Jerry Jenkins officiating. Graveside service will be at Yocum Pond Cemetery Reeds Spring, MO. Family requested donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO.
