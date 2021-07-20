Funeral services for Novella B. Heston, 94 of Hollister, Mo., will be held at 11am, July 22, 2021 at Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson.
Burial will follow at 3pm in Grays Point Cemetery in Miller, Mo,. Visitation will be held from 10 am until time of service.
She died on July 16, 2021. Novella was born on Nov. 11, 1926.
She is survived by her two sons, Allen and Donald Heston.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson.
