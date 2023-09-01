James Harold Scott of Kissee Mills, MO passed away on August 25, 2023.
He was born on August 9, 1936.
Jim is survived by his wife, Velma Scott and three children: Mary Ann Scott, Sherry R. Scott and James Robert Scott.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Snapp-Bearden Forsyth Chapel, 16560 US HWY 160, Forsyth, MO. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Sept 9, at 1:30 p.m. at the Snapp-Bearden Forsyth Chapel. A short burial will follow at the Kissee Mills Cemetery, Kissee Mills, MO.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
